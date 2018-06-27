United Way seeking block grant funding for family success center

SUNBURY— Shikellamy’s former middle school could be home to a family success center run by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. Linda Sterling of SEDA-COG said the project will be considered for 2018 CDBG funding, “They are a purchase (request) by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way of the former Sunbury middle school site to create a family success center.”

Another request for Sunbury’s CDBG money is to construct a fire department training facility made out of shipping containers. A third request is for the Reagan Street underpass flood mitigation project and fourth is funding to create the Sunbury wetland park.

Regarding the GSVUW Sterling said, “The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way has a project to create something they are calling the family success center. It will bring services for children under one roof in the city of Sunbury.”

Council member Jim Eister says the Reagan Street project would be a 5 phase project and would stop the flooding of the Reagan Street underpass. Sterling says the city can choose multiple projects to be partially funded with the over $250,000 worth of block grant funds.