Unit 2 at Susquehanna Nuclear Plant returns to normal service

BERWICK – Unit 2 at the Susquehanna nuclear power plant near Berwick is back online after a planned refueling and maintenance outage. Talen Energy says the unit resumed generating electricity to the power grid on Sunday. About one third of Unit 2’s uranium fuel was replaced along with three large heat exchangers. Workers also performed hundreds of other maintenance activities and upgrades. The Susquehanna plant’s two generating units have planned refueling and maintenance outages every 24 months. (Ali Stevens)