BERWICK – One of the nuclear power units at the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station is back on line. The power plant near Berwick is partially owned by Talen Energy, which is the former PPL utility.

In a news release, the company says the Unit 1 reactor at the Susquehanna Nuclear Power Plant resumed service Friday. Unit 1 is back in service after completing a brief, repair and preventative maintenance outage. Unit 2 at the plant remained online at full power throughout the outage.