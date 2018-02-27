Union-Snyder Community Action Agency holding upcoming programs

LEWISBURG – A Valley human service agency is looking to help people looking for that big break into the workforce. The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency has two upcoming workshops. The first is ServSafe training April 9 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and 16 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Susie Weller, Director of Education and Employment joined WKOK Sunrise, “ServSafe really is all the things you need to know when handling food. So that you’re prepared, you’re doing it safely so that we don’t have any food-borne illness outbreaks or anything like that.”

The cost is $160 and will be held at the Union County Resource Center on Hafer Road in Lewisburg.

The next is a “Start Your Own Business” workshop led by Jose Figueroa, Civic Engagement Office Coordinator at Bucknell University. It’ll be held Wednesday evenings from 5:30-7 p.m. starting March 21, “This is kind of a first step to prepare people who really have this idea in their head they want to start a business but they have no idea how to do it. So working through all the different pieces of a business plan to help them get there and get started so they can grow their business.”

That workshop will also be held at the Union County Resource Center. You can hear more the Union-Snyder Community Action-Agency is offering at WKOK.com.