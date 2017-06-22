Union County Veteran’s Fourth of July continues

LEWISBURG – A big patriotic celebration is about to begin. The Union County Veteran’s Fourth of July celebration continues Friday features a patriotic show featuring “Seasoned Sounds” at Wolfe Field at 7 p.m. The annual fireworks extravaganza follows at 9:30 p.m. with a soundtrack simulcast on our sister station 94KX.

Kevin Bittenbender, Union County Veteran’s 4th of July Parade Committee Chair, “We’re just going to have a great evening. We have local vendors with tasty choices and selections of food…and tune in to 94KX…you’re not going to have a bad seat in the house.”

The North Carolina Vietnam Pilot Association will also have helicopters on display for you to explore. One will be at Wolfe Field, and the other at the Weis Markets Block Party.

Bittenbender says the exhibit is for all ages to enjoy, “You can put on some Vietnam air equipment, wear it, jump right into the helicopters, hear the pilots’ stories, tales and experiences they had filing to Vietnam.”

Saturday features the 23rd Annual Parade, beginning at Market and Eighth Streets at 10 a.m. We have a full list of events for the rest of the week posted at WKOK.com.

Saturday, June 24: