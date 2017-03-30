Union County third healthiest county in the state

An annual report on health in counties across Pennsylvania ranks many suburban and rural regions higher than urban areas.

Chester County tops the list for health outcomes, followed by Centre, Union, Montgomery and Cumberland counties. They’re all near the top in health factors too, which looks at everything from smoking and obesity to air pollution and how many people have long commutes by themselves. Andrea Ducas with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation says rural counties can fare better for a number of reasons. The annual report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation aims to show what counties are doing well, and areas where they can improve.