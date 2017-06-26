Union County portion of I-80 has bridge work

Bridge work this week on I-80

UNION COUNTY – Watch out for possible slow go’s on Interstate 80 through Union County this week. There will be daylight lane closures between the Mile Run and Route 15 interchanges while an overlay is applied. Those are exit 199 and mile marker 208.

There will be a lane restriction today and Tuesday on I-80 eastbound at mile marker 208. Another lane restriction will be in effect from Tuesday through Thursday on I-80 westbound at the Mile Run exit. All work is weather permitting, so look for some slowing on I-80 in Union County.