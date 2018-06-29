Union County man charged with the strangulation of another man

MIFFLINBURG– A Mifflinburg man was taken into custody after strangling another man at a residence in West Buffalo Township, Union County. State Police say the incident occurred June 19 when 65-year-old Jay Ravert got into a verbal argument with the victim and punched him in the face. Police say the verbal argument continued and Ravert choked the victim and punched him in the face for a second time.

Ravert was taken into custody and charged with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment. Bail was set at $15,000 unsecured.