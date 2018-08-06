Union County man charged with attempted murder in Centre County

REBERSBURG – A man from Union County is facing attempted murder and other charges after state police say he opened fire on a motorist in Centre County Friday. Rockview state police tell us Lance Shaffer of Millmont was driving on Route 477 in Miles Township, Centre County, not far from the RB Winter State Park.

They say around midnight, he rammed the victim’s car, pushing it off the road and up and embankment, then pointed a gun at the couple in the car. Troopers say he fired several shots in their direction and pointed the gun at the head of one of the victims. He then threatened their lives, and as they fled into woods, fired more shots in their direction.

Shaffer is charged with attempted murder, making terroristic threats, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. He’s jailed in the Centre County Prison.