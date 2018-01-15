Union County issues statement on vexing ice jam

Union County Board of Commissioners

ICE JAM FLOODING ISOLATES RESIDENTS

Roads and bridges in Millmont area remain closed.

Millmont, PA-January 15, 2018. Roads and bridges in western Union County remain closed in the Millmont area as a result of an embedded ice jam on Penns Creek east of the Millmont Bridge. Penn DOT Route 3004, which in various sections is called Trails End, Creek Road and Red Ridge Road, is closed between Libby Road and Shirk Road in Lewis Township, Union County. However, as a result of the closing of the Millmont Red Covered Bridge and the Glenn Iron Bridge for reconstruction, residents of Lewis and Hartley Townships living on the south side of Penns Creek in the Millmont vicinity are restricted in access and travel.

Union County Emergency Services and the Union County Commissioners are engaged with officials of Lewis and Hartley Townships in expanding plans and services to deal with the situation which could last the majority of the forecasted cold week ahead. Penn DOT continues to monitor the situation removing ice blocks from the road to allow large emergency vehicles access through icy waters. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protections (DEP) is scheduled to meet with Union County Emergency and local officials on Tuesday to consider measures to alleviate the flooding.

A special meeting of officials from Hartley and Lewis Townships, together with the Union County Emergency Services and Commissioners, is planned for Monday evening (January 15th) on the south side of the creek at the Gerald Boop farm, 726 Ranck Road.

Residents living on the south side of Penns Creek needing emergency assistance may call 9-1-1 or 570-523-1113 for non-emergency help. Citizens driving in the area are cautioned against driving through standing water on local roads as depth levels can be misleading and flash flooding remains possible as a result of moving ice jams. The Millmont Red Covered Bridge is available for foot and bicycle traffic and small all terrain vehicles.

