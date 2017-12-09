Union County Commissioners seeking many volunteers 

LEWISBURG – If you’re looking to volunteer your time, there are plenty of opportunities in Union County to serve on boards and authorities. The county commissioners are issuing a special invitation to citizens of all ages to consider more active involvement in the county. Nominees are currently being sought for terms beginning in January 2018 for:

• Union County Housing Authority

• Redevelopment Authority

• CMSU Behavioral Health Advisory Board

• Hospital Authority

• Higher Education Authority

The Union County Commissioners say they plan to make appointments by early January at the latest. Nomination forms are available at the commissioners’ office and web page. (Matt Catrillo)