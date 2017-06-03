Union County 9-1-1: Injury accident on Route 15 Saturday

LEWISBURG – State troopers say they’ll release details later about an injury accident on Route 15 in Union County Saturday. Union County Communications tells the mishap happened around 3am near the intersection with Hafer Road. One person was reportedly was ejected from a vehicle, taken to Evangelical Community Hospital, then flown to Geisinger Medical Center.

State police at Milton say the name of the injured driver may be out later. Union County says Lewisburg’s William Cameron Engine Company, paramedics and White Deer’s rescue squad responded.