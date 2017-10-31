Union Co. Commissioners approve new car registration fee

LEWISBURG – Its official, by a 3-0 vote Tuesday, Union County residents will have to pay a little extra money to register their vehicles next year. The Union County Commissioners unanimously voted to approve the $5.00 annual fee for each non-exempt vehicle registered to an address located within the county.

When it’s time to renew vehicles, residents would still pay $5 for two years, and the extra money, that will be channeled to the county, will help match a $2 million package offered by PennDOT for bridge and road reconstruction. The commissioners all agreed the decision had to be made, as the county currently faces $12 to $14 million in bridge repair and replacement costs in the future.

Commissioner chairman Preston Boop says they toured every bridge in the county and checked engineer’s inspection reports for each one, “We at that point started to put together a plan to either repair or replace those bridges. This hopefully will provide us adequate amounts of funding.”

Commissioner Boop says not going this route could have given the county tougher consequences, “One of the consequences to not doing this is that repair and replacement of county bridges could definitely fall upon the property owners or the real estate tax in Union County, which would mean that only the people who own real estate would end up paying for it.”

The commissioners expect to receive $100,000 in revenue per year. (Matt Catrillo)