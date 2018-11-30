Unemployed mom of four turns to Needy Family Fund

By Karen Blackledge

The Daily Item

SUNBURY — A mother, who recently lost her job, signed up for help for the first time for the holidays through the annual Needy Family Fund. Melanie Brittain, of Sunbury, has asked for presents for her four children.

“Money is tight,” said the mother who said she receives little in child support for her three older children.

While she is not working now, her boyfriend has a job and continues to work. She said her sons, ages 7 and another son who turns 5 right after Christmas, want Beyblades. Her 6-year-old daughter asked for nail polish. Brittain and her boyfriend have an 18-month-old son “who likes music and anything that lights up or is flashy,” she said.

While she didn’t ask for food, she said she thought the Salvation Army would probably provide the family with a food basket for the holidays. Brittain said the gifts and food will help the family of six during the holidays.

“I think it’s really awesome they are helping families in need especially during the holidays when it can be really depressing especially when you don’t have a lot of money. It makes it a little bit easier for us,” she said.

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000. People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB&T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.