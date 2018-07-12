More Roadwork: UGI work next week on North 4th Street in Sunbury

SUNBURY – There will be more slow-go’s in Sunbury starting next week. City officials tell us the natual gas utility UGI will be conducting work on North Fourth Street between Market Street and just beyond Packer Street beginning Monday.

A UGI spokesman tells us the project includes removal of old cast iron mains and replacing the gas service lines which go into homes. After several months of the gasline work, PennDOT will then come in for a road reconstruction project that includes paving.

The utility says crews will work in about one block sections. During that time there will be parking restrictions and one lane of traffic through work areas, with flagging. Work will be done Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

Natural gas customers will be notified in advance, UGI also says they will need to access homes for a short amount of time. Customers will typically lose gas service for a couple hours during the connection. UGI crews hope to finish work by the end of September before PennDOT begins its portion of work. UGI says the work could extend into October depending on any unexpected delays.