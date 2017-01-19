UGI rates may increase in March

UNDATED — UGI Penn Natural Gas has announced they have requested their natural gas rates increase on March 20. They filed the request with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission for an overall rate increase of $21.7-million per year.

Residential heating customers would see an increase of about 10.6 percent. Commercial heating customers would see an 11.5 percent increase and industrial customers would see an 11.6 percent increase. The PUC will now examine the requested rate increase and may grant all, some or none of the request or may reduce existing rates.

To find out how the requested increase may affect your gas bill, you can call UGI at 1-800-276-2722. (Ali Stevens)