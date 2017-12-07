UGI continues to work in Hamilton underpass

SUNBURY—Motorist who travel Route 61 through Sunbury may have noticed work being done at the Hamilton underpass multiple nights this week. A representative from PennDOT says UGI has been performing maintenance on a gas line that runs under the highway. UGI will be continuing their work tonight, the northbound lane will be closed with flaggers providing traffic control.

PennDOT says both lanes will be open by 6 am, and then at 9 am the northbound lane will be closed again to do restoration paving. That work is expected to be finished by 3 pm. Motorist should be alert and drive with caution through this work zone.