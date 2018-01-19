U.S. Senator Casey: We have lots of time to get this done

SUNBURY—Federal lawmakers are working today to fund the federal government and stop a possible government shut down. The US House passed a four week extension for government funding late Thursday but Senate democrats are slow to act, hoping a Dreamers compromise is included in the final measure.

U.S Senator Bob Casey (D-US Sen, Pa.) spoke with reporters Friday and said the House bill had a lot of gaps, “The bill we got from House republicans doesn’t even have unanimous support of Senate republicans let alone Senate democrats, so it’s not a bill that can pass. That because it has gaping holes in it on a series of urgent matters. Community health centers are not on the bill, programs that take care of our veterans, the fight against opioids in rural areas of Pennsylvania especially.”

Still, Senator Casey believes a government shutdown is unlikely and says they have plenty of time to get it done, “ I don’t think we are there yet, we have lots of time to get this done. I would hope that leader McConnell who so far hasn’t indicated whether he would agree to a few more days to finish negotiations.”

The Associated press reports that if a partial government shutdown were to happen that hundreds of thousands of federal workers would be idled, some national parks could close, and certain other services, deemed non-essential, would stop. ( Sarah Benek)