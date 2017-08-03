U.S. Senator Casey wants President Trump’s cooperation on healthcare

SUNBURY – Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey has strong words in frustration with President Donald Trump in the fallout of the failed GOP healthcare bill. In a tweet Sunday, President Trump threatened to end government payments to health insurers and members of congress if a bill isn’t passed.

Senator Casey says the president has “a legal and moral obligation” to not cause millions of people to suffer, “He’s in a temper-tantrum about not getting his way on some healthcare policy. We can debate about healthcare fixes for months and we should, but I think the president needs to act like an adult here and approach this responsibly.”

Casey says if President Trump and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price cooperate, healthcare can be fixed sooner rather than later, “If the president and Secretary Price would foster bi-partisan discussion and would also make the cost-sharing reduction payments and enforce the individual mandate which will keep the insurance pools diverse, then we can talk about long-term fixes to the system.”

It was reported today however, republican lawmakers are thinking of the healthcare debate alive as a result of the president’s threats. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell still insists the Senate is turning the page on the issue. When asked about Republican U.S. Representative Lou Barletta’s entrance into the Senate race, Casey did not comment. (Matt Catrillo)