U.S. Senator Bob Casey shares his concerns with White House drama

SUNBURY – As abrupt changes continue at the White House, Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey is expressing his concerns. President Donald Trump fired White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci Monday after just about a week on the job. The move came at the urging of newly hired White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Senator Casey says he hopes both decision by the president will lead to less chaos in the White House, “I’m not sure we’ve ever seen as much chaos in one White House in six months. So let’s hope that they’re turning a page because the country does not have time for one more day of that kind of chaos.”

Casey also says it’s time for the White House drama to end and start leading, “We need an administration that’s focused on the real challenges the American people expect all of us to be working on, whether that’s fixing our health care system, or creating jobs, raising wages, or focusing on rebuilding our communities.”

Kelly demanded Scaramucci’s departure after he attacked former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus in a profanity-laced interview last week. Casey also is not commenting on Republican U.S. Representative Lou Barletta’s entrance into the Senate race.