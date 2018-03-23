U.S. Sen. Toomey, Cong. Marino, call for passing of “Eric’s Law”

LEWISBURG – Two Pennsylvania lawmakers continue to be at the forefront of advocating for the death penalty in federal murder cases. Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA), and Congressman Tom Marino (R-10th, Cogan Station) are calling for the passing of “Eric’s Law.” They held a press conference Friday at the Lewisburg American Legion. The legislation would permit prosecutors in any federal murder case seeking the death penalty to impanel a second jury for sentencing. This would come if a first jury fails to reach a unanimous sentencing decision.

Senator Toomey first introduced the bill, “It’s pretty obvious…there’s only one additional penalty that can be imposed…and that’s the death penalty…and that that is absolutely an appropriate penalty in my mind and I believe in the mind of most Pennsylvanians, for someone who willfully and knowingly and savagely takes the life of an innocent person.”

Congressman Marino says the bill is about retribution and punishment, “This why we need this legislation: what would be the punishment for this monster just be handed down, ‘Well, we’re gonna give you a second sentence of life in prison. It just makes no sense.”

The bill is named for Eric Williams, a federal correctional officer murdered by an inmate at a U.S. Penitentiary facility in Wayne County. During the trial for Williams, the 11 of 12 members of the first jury voted in favor of the death penalty. That only allowed the judge to impose a sentence other than the death penalty, giving the suspect another life-in-prison sentence.

Eric’s father, Don thanked both lawmakers for their efforts pushing for the bill, knowing the end result would be something he says his family never got, “There is some potential thanks to these gentlemen that other families aren’t going to have this type of thing happen to them. Therefore I appreciate and I will stay on board, as well as my wife, with any efforts we can make to have this bill passed.”

Senator Toomey also says the bill is modeled after state laws in California and Arizona, both deemed constitutional.