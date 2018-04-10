U.S. Rep. Barletta has $1.3 million raised for Senate campaign: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta raised nearly $1.3 million in the first three months of 2018 for his campaign to contest Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey’s re-election bid in Pennsylvania.

Barletta’s campaign said Monday it had about $1.6 million in the bank as of March 31. That compares with the $10 million-plus that Casey’s campaign said it had after raising $2.2 million in the period.

Barletta spent about half of the amount he raised during the quarter, while Casey spent about 40 percent of what he raised. Also running are Republican Jim Christiana and Libertarian Dale Kerns. Each man reported less than $20,000 in the bank heading into 2018. Barletta is endorsed by the state Republican Party and backed by President Donald Trump. Casey is seeking a third six-year term in office.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee is kicking off days of hearings on gun violence and public safety in the wake of February’s school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida. Monday’s hearing was the first of at least five scheduled to let House members who wish to come before the committee and advocate for changes to Pennsylvania’s laws.

More than two dozen lawmakers were scheduled to testify at hearings stretching into next week. Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is urging the House to pass a Senate bill designed to force people with a domestic violence ruling against them to more quickly forfeit their firearms. It passed the Senate unanimously last month and is backed by prosecutors and violence prevention groups. It passed after changes negotiated by gun rights groups.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state medical marijuana board recommended Monday that Pennsylvania allow the sale of marijuana in dry leaf form, in theory to allow users to vaporize and inhale it, and expand the kinds of medical conditions it can be used to treat, including cancer remission therapy. The Medical Marijuana Advisory Board voted to send the recommendations to Health Secretary Rachel Levine to decide whether the Department of Health should create regulations allowing the changes. The first medical marijuana sales in Pennsylvania began Feb. 15, nearly two years after Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation authorizing it.

Wolf’s office said the governor would wait for Levine’s review before saying whether he supports the changes. However, in a statement, Wolf’s office said there is room for improvement in the program, “especially in terms of financial and administrative barriers for patients.” In addition to cancer remission therapy, the board recommended that certified patients be able to use medical marijuana in opioid-addiction therapy and to treat neurodegenerative diseases and spastic movement disorders. It also recommended that certified patients be able to bypass the law’s requirement that patients first try other painkillers or therapies before they use it to treat severe pain.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby paid nearly $3.4 million to the woman he is charged with sexually assaulting, a prosecutor revealed to jurors Monday, answering one of the biggest questions surrounding the case as the comedian’s retrial got underway. District Attorney Kevin Steele highlighted the 2006 civil settlement during his opening statement, in an apparent attempt to suggest Cosby wouldn’t have paid out so much money if the accusations against him were false. Cosby’s lawyers have signaled they intend to seize on the settlement to argue that Andrea Constand falsely accused the former TV star in hopes of landing a big payoff.

The amount had been confidential — and was kept out of the first trial — but a judge ruled that both sides could discuss it at this one. “This case is about trust,” Steele told the jury. “This case is about betrayal and that betrayal leading to the sexual assault of a woman named Andrea Constand.” Cosby, 80, is charged with drugging and molesting Constand, a former employee of Temple University’s basketball program, at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. Constand says he gave her pills that made her woozy, then penetrated her with his fingers as she lay incapacitated, unable to tell him to stop.

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania university is removing photos and erasing the name of one of its former presidents, after a Roman Catholic diocese said he had faced allegations of abusing minors during an earlier job as a lay teacher and youth coach. Mercyhurst University in Erie said Monday it is taking down William Garvey’s presidential photograph from the library, removing plaques in his honor and eliminating the name “Garvey Park.”

Garvey’s name appeared Friday on an Erie Diocese list of 51 clergy and lay people who had been credibly accused of sexually abusing children or other misconduct. Garvey, who died last year, was Mercyhurst president from 1980 until 2005. The Erie Times-News first reported the allegations against Garvey in 2004. He called them “patently untrue” and Mercyhurst also disputed them.

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district has given its teachers small wooden baseball bats as a reminder to fight a school shooter with any weapon available should other options fail. The superintendent of the Millcreek Township School District says the 16-inch bats are primarily symbolic, but the district did want to have a “consistent tool” for all teachers should they need to fight an attacker.

Superintendent William Hall tells the Erie Times-News the district’s revised school shooting response plan puts more emphasis on options other than “hiding and waiting.” The president of the local teachers union says he supports the move. The district, located outside Erie, has also added additional security measures at school entrances. Last month, another Pennsylvania district said it was arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks.

Features

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is now considering applications from transgender people who want their birth certificates to properly reflect their identities. Boise State Public Radio reports that Idaho Department of Health and Welfare implemented the new, constitutionally sound rule after a federal judge ruled that rejecting applications from transgender people violates the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution. The ruling also said reissued birth certificates can’t include a record of the gender having been changed. Most states already allow such changes. But Idaho was one of four – including Kansas, Ohio and Tennessee — that prohibits transgender people from changing their birth certificate to reflect their gender identity.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he isn’t sure Facebook can fix its privacy issues and he expects it will be decades before it changes its policies. Wozniak announced he’s shutting down his Facebook account amid the worst privacy crisis the social media company has faced. In an interview Monday in Philadelphia with The Associated Press, Wozniak called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s failure to look after his users’ privacy hypocritical.

He notes Zuckerberg bought lots and houses around his home to ensure his privacy. Wozniak says he closed his Facebook account after several trusted friends deleted their accounts last week amid the company’s data privacy scandal. Facebook has announced technical changes intended to address privacy issues.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A woman applying for a job at a New Hampshire county jail has been arrested because it turns out she was wanted on a charge in Maine. Police say Kristina Hoefs, of Manchester, applied for the job on Friday at the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections. But workers soon realized she was being sought on a theft-related offense in Maine. Hoefs was taken into custody and taken to police headquarters. She was scheduled for arraignment Monday. It’s unknown if Hoefs has a lawyer. No phone number for her can be found.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new trailer is offering fans a glimpse of “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” The film features a young Han Solo, played by Aiden Ehrenreich, and his Wookiee co-pilot Chewbacca, who is 190 years old. Woody Harrelson is a criminal who mentors Solo. Donald Glover plays a young Lando Calrissian.

Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) asks Solo if he’s after revenge, money or something else as he embarks on a mission involving a gangster. Solo says he’s a driver and a flyer. The movie arrives in theaters on May 25.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsey Buckingham is out of Fleetwood Mac — and it looks like the decision was not his. The band has put out a statement announcing their upcoming tour — and in an almost “oh, by the way” fashion mentioned that Buckingham won’t be with the tour this time around. The statement says it wishes Buckingham “all the best” going forward. It’s unclear what triggered the split with one of the group’s longest-tenured members. Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac in 1974 along with his girlfriend at the time, Stevie Nicks. Buckingham will be replaced by Neil Finn of Crowded House and Mike Campbell, who performed with Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers.

TOKYO (AP) — Masazo Nonaka has enjoyed soaking in northern Japan’s hot springs for many years — probably longer than most people. The supercentenarian, whose family has run a hot springs inn for four generations, was certified Tuesday as the world’s oldest living man, at age 112 years, 259 days.

Nonaka received the certificate from Guinness World Records in a ceremony at his home in Ashoro, on Japan’s northern main island of Hokkaido, and celebrated the recognition with a big cake. Born on July 25, 1905, Nonaka grew up in a large family and succeeded his parents running the inn. The 105-year-old inn is now run by his granddaughter Yuko. He regularly soaks in the springs and also enjoys eating sweets, especially cakes.

DEPEW, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York police department fed up with lingering cold weather has placed winter under arrest. The Post-Standard reports the Depew Police Department wrote in a humorous Facebook post that it had arrested the season. Police said any more snow winter produces would be held against it in court. The department also called for groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to turn himself in for predicting six more weeks of winter. Police joke that they’re willing to look past winter’s “most recent transgressions” if it works with the department. New York has experienced wintry weather this month and high winds that caused power outages.

CHICAGO (AP) — Sen. Tammy Duckworth has given birth to a baby girl, making her the first U.S. senator to give birth while in office. The Illinois Democrat announced she delivered her second daughter, Maile (MY-lee) Pearl Bowlsbey, on Monday. Duckworth, a 50-year-old veteran who lost her legs in the Iraq War, is one of only 10 lawmakers who have given birth while in Congress. Her first daughter, Abigail, was born in 2014. Duckworth says she’s grateful to friends and family and “our wonderful medical teams for everything they’ve done to help us in our decades-long journey to complete our family.”

Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pinch-hitter Nick Williams hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the bottom of the eighth to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Scott Kingery homered for the first time in his career and Rhys Hoskins also went deep for the Phillies. This game was on 1070AM WKOK. All of the Phillies game are broadcast on WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 5 Chi White Sox 4

Final Cleveland 2 Detroit 0

Final Toronto 7 Baltimore 1

Final L-A Angels 8 Texas 3

Final Houston 2 Minnesota 0

Final Kansas City 10 Seattle 0

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 6 Cincinnati 5

Final Washington 2 Atlanta 0

Final Milwaukee 5 St. Louis 4, 10 Innings

Final N-Y Mets 4 Miami 2

Final San Diego 7 Colorado 6

Final Arizona 2 San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh at Chi Cubs 3:20 p.m., postponed

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Toronto 108 Detroit 98

Final Cleveland 123 N-Y Knicks 109

Final Oklahoma City 115 Miami 93

Final Brooklyn 114 Chicago 105

Final Milwaukee 102 Orlando 86

Final Minnesota 113 Memphis 94

Final San Antonio 98 Sacramento 85

Final Denver 88 Portland 82

Final New Orleans 113 L.A. Clippers 100

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Oakland at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Boston 7:10 p.m.

L-A Angels at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Charlotte at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Washington 8:00 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Utah 9:00 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers 10:30 p.m.

