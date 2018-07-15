U.S. Homeland Security Secretary: Russia not targeting 2018 midterm elections: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The U.S. homeland security secretary says there are no signs Russia is targeting the 2018 midterm elections for cyberattacks with the “scale and scope” it used in 2016. Kirstjen Nielsen spoke Saturday at a Philadelphia conference of U.S. state secretaries of state from across the country. Nielsen’s boss, President Donald Trump, has not said Russia tried to influence the 2016 elections, and Russia has denied interfering.

Trump is scheduled to meet Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin. But Nielsen said Friday’s indictments of 12 Russian intelligence officers on charges of election-related hacking show the federal government won’t tolerate incursions. Nielsen says there’s intelligence Russia is using social media to foster “divisiveness” among the American people. She says local election officials should reach out for help if they need it.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania officials have revealed they had to shut down the state’s online system for birth and death records for about a week after someone with apparent inside knowledge made unauthorized changes. State officials told The Associated Press on Friday the changes were “cosmetic modifications” but the intrusion triggered an extensive cyber investigation.

They say the investigation found no breach of data. They say no records were found to have been viewed, altered, created or deleted. The Department of Health’s computer system for vital records was offline from June 20 until June 26. The state says law enforcement is involved in the continuing investigation. Officials have not provided any more detail on the modifications they say were made.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia will be offering graduate-level certificate programs in medical marijuana. Courses start this fall for two graduate certificate programs in cannabis medicine and cannabinoid pharmacology at the school’s Lambert Center for the Study of Medicinal Cannabis and Hemp. A third program on cannabinoid chemistry and toxicology will get underway in 2019.

Charles Pollack, head of the Lambert Center, says health care professionals have had few evidence-based educational options to learn about medical marijuana’s benefits and risks in clinical settings. The new programs aim to change that. The center claims this will be the nation’s first graduate-level certificate program in medical marijuana. Marijuana is legal in some form in more than 30 states.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser John Bolton; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. (NBC’s Meet the Press airs on Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK.com at noon Sunday.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., and Joe Crowley, D-N.Y.; Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas; Victoria Nuland, a former assistant secretary of state. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Warner; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. “Fox News Sunday” — William Burns, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia; Douglas Lute, a former U.S. representative to NATO.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona authorities say a 44-year-old uniformed security guard is accused of impersonating a police officer by trying to pull over an unmarked car that happened to contain two state troopers patrolling a Phoenix freeway. The Department of Public Safety says Matthew Allen Disbro of Mesa was driving his personal black Dodge Charger on Wednesday when he activated law-enforcement-style emergency lights on his car to pull over the troopers’ yellow Ford Mustang.

According to the department, the troopers wouldn’t pull over, Disbro then drove alongside, yelled and waved a hand at the troopers to get them to pull over before they activated their own vehicle’s police lights and pulled him over. Court records don’t list an attorney for Disbro who could comment on the allegations.

HELSINKI (AP) — A small Finnish craft brewery is paying a humorous tribute to the Helsinki summit.

RPS Brewing has issued a limited-edition lager depicting cartoon U.S. and Russian presidents on its label, with text for Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin saying “Let’s Settle This Like Adults” and “Making Lager Great Again.”

The beer has been in high demand since it hit the shelves nationwide a few days ago and the whole 10,000-bottle lot had been sold out ahead of Monday’s summit. Samples have also been delivered to the U.S. and Russian embassies in Helsinki. CEO Samuli Huuhtanen told The Associated Press on Saturday that “a couple of good beers can help any negotiations,” especially if followed by a visit to a Finnish sauna.

The Phillies wrap up their final series before the All-Star break today in Miami against the Marlins. Coverage begins at 12:35, with first pitch at 1:10 on WKOK.

