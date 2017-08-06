U.S. Democratic Senator Bob Casey returning to the Valley

SUNBURY— Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-Pa Sen) will be back in our Valley next week to tour a local hospital.

With the uncertainty facing rural hospitals across the state, U.S. Senator Casey’s office says he will visit Evangelical Community Hospital Monday to speak directly to hospital executives. Senator Casey will be joined by local leaders and hospital representatives to discuss potential cuts in the Medicaid programs and other topics.

The Evangelical Community Hospital serves patients Union County and the surrounding areas and employs over 1,700 people. WKOK will be attending this event and will have remarks from Senator Casey on WKOK and at WKOK.com. (Sarah Benek)