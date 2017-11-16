U.S. Congressman Casey: tax bill needs more focus on middle class

SUNBURY – Now is the time to help the middle class and not pass a giveaway to corporations and the rich, that’s the message from Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-Sen. PA) when he called into WKOK’s On The Mark Thursday.

He says he hoped this would be the time to work toward unprecedented tax cuts for the middle class, but it looks like it will be missed, “When you have this kind of an opportunity to do real reform, make the codes simpler and fairer to families, and to do everything you can to give the middle class a big break, which is the best way to kick-start economic growth…we should be in that process now.”

Senator Casey says the same bi-partisan approach needs to taken to come up with the best bill for Americans, “Democrats and Republicans can come together and solve part of the problem, which is what we did on the stabilization bill, which is the most bi-partisan piece of healthcare legislation in many years. We can do the same thing on tax reform. But instead, they chose giveaways to the rich.”

Hear more of Senator Casey’s remarks from On The Mark at WKOK.com. (Matt Catrillo)