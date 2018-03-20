Tyler Porter denied parole in the Union County rock throwing case

LEWISBURG – More jail time for one of the men in prison for throwing a rock off of Interstate 80, and critically injuring an Ohio woman. PennLive.com reports 21-year-old Tyler Porter joins another defendant, Brett Lahr, in serving a jail term past their earliest parole date.

The state parole board said Porter is a risk to the community and has ‘failed to demonstrate motivation for success.’ PennLive says a negative recommendation by Union-Snyder County Judge Michael Sholley was another factor in the board’s decision. They’ll be eligible for parole again this summer.

After the 2014 incident, Sharon Budd sustained serious head injuries and has undergone numerous surgeries. Lahr’s brother Dylan and Keefer McGee pleaded guilty or no contest. McGee has been granted parole. Sharon Budd’s husband killed himself in 2016.