Two-vehicle crash on Route 45, Union County

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP – An unlicensed driver was cited, several people were hurt, and two vehicles had heavy damage after a crash on Route 45 Thursday.

The accident occurred just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Route 45 and Beaver Run Road in Buffalo Township, Union County. Milton State Police say 18-year-old Sabrina Dorman of Millmont pulled out in front of a car traveling on Route 45.

She wasn’t hurt, but the driver of the other car, 51-year-old Kim Kuba of Mifflinburg sustained what troopers called minor injuries. State police say two passengers in Dorman’s car also had minor injuries and were taken to hospitals.

Troopers say they didn’t know if seatbelts were in use in the vehicles. Kuba was charged with driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.