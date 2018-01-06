Two-vehicle crash closed a lane of I-80, Union County; All lanes now open

UNION COUNTY – All lanes of Interstate 80 west in Union County are now open after a crash closed a lane earlier this morning. Union County Communications tells WKOK the crash occurred just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 204 of I-80 west. Two vehicles were involved and injuries were reported. The severity of those injuries is unknown at this time.

Milton state police, White Deer Township and Warrior Run fire companies, and medics from Evangelical Community Hospital all responded. We’ll have more details when they become available. (Matt Catrillo)