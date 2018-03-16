Two valley March of Our Lives events planned

LEWISBURG – While some Valley residents will head to Washington, D.C. next Saturday for the March of Our Lives, many will voice their concerns locally.

Organizers say one demonstration will take place in Lewisburg Saturday, March 24 starting at 2 p.m. Community members will line the road on Market Street from Second Street to Fifth Street carrying signs.

Church bells in Lewisburg will ring at 2 p.m. for a full five minutes on Market Street. It’s to serve as a memorial to all those people killed this year due to gun violence. They tell us, community members will then gather in Beaver Memorial Church on South Third Street for music, poetry, and uplifting words.

A different set of activists have invited everyone to a so-called ‘sibling march’ which take place at the fountain in downtown Bloomsburg from 1-3 p.m. next Saturday. The rally will feature speakers and musicians.