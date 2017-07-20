Two Valley Little League teams have a lot on the line 

UNDATED — Two Valley Little League baseball teams are looking to extend their seasons. Despite losing 10-1 Wednesday to Williamsport, the Selinsgrove Major Division All-Stars have one more chance to clinch a spot in states with a win today. Selinsgrove faces Williamsport again at 5:30 at the Minersville Little League Complex for the Section 3 Championship.

The Danville 8-10 Division All-Stars need two wins to take its Section 3 Championship. It defeated Upper Dauphin 13-2 Wednesday. Danville plays Keystone today at 5:30 at Town Park in Bloomsburg. A win would force a winner-take-all game for the section championship.