Two Valley arrests in the news

SUNBURY — A Lewisburg man who was wanted for a bench warrant is in custody after a chase ended in Bull Run creek in Hufnagle Park. The Daily Item reports that 28-year-old Robert Leach led officers through the park playground around 11am Friday morning before the chase ended in the creek with the officers surrounding Leach at gunpoint.

Leach was arraigned on charges of resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, escape, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Meanwhile in Sunbury, a car thief was arrested while sleeping in the vehicle he allegedly stole. 19-year-old Andrey Shevchenko was found during street sweeping early Tuesday morning. Sunbury police were alerted and Shevchenko was arrested. He is charged with felony theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property and is in jail in lieu of $40,000 bail. (Christopher Elio)