Two trucks collide on I-80 in Montour County Thursday

MONTOUR COUNTY – A truck, illegally using an Interstate 80 emergency crossover, crashed into another truck Thursday. The accident involving two tractor-trailers in Montour County, happened on I-80 eastbound near the Danville exit

State troopers say driver from Philadelphia, used the cross over near mile marker 220 and ran into a tractor trailer on the other side of the highway. That second truck then went out of control, crashed, injuring the driver from Oklahoma. He was taken to Geisinger Medical Center.

The police report states that the driver from Philadelphia was illegally using the emergency crossover. The accident happened in Liberty Township, Montour County Thursday around 7am. (Christopher Elio)