Two tractor trailers crash on I-80

BLOOMSBURG – The right lane of I-80 eastbound remains closed after two tractor-trailers collided.

It happened when a truck traveling east at mile marker 238, when he went off the road and hit another truck parked on the shoulder of the road.

That driver, from New Jersey, was injured and taken to Geisinger Medical Center, no condition report is available. He was cited for careless driving.

Both trucks suffered significant damage and were towed. Bloomsburg State Police do not have an update on when the right lane will re-open. We will have more updates as they become available.