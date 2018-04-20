Two Temple frat students say they were sexually assaulted, house suspended: AP PA headlines, features, scores/skeds

Home
WKOK Staff | April 20, 2018 |

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Temple University fraternity house where two teenage students say they were sexually assaulted has been suspended, and police are investigating. Philadelphia police say one 19-year-old student reported she was assaulted at Alpha Epsilon Pi’s frat house in February and another said she was given drinks at a party in March, became dizzy and woke up in bed with someone. Alpha Epsilon Pi International Fraternity said Friday its “very concerned” about the allegations.

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker in Pennsylvania is calling a colleague a “lying homosexual” in a Facebook post attacking liberal legislators. Rep. Daryl Metcalfe tells The Associated Press that he mentioned the sexual orientation of Democratic Rep. Brian Sims of Philadelphia because Sims has spoken openly about being gay, and because he believes it is “immoral behavior.” Sims is calling Metcalfe “Rep. Snowflake McRacist” on Twitter and says Metcalfe “claims victimhood” when he’s called out.

 

MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) — Federal authorities have doubled the reward to $20,000 for information on the theft of hundreds of explosives from a worksite in Pennsylvania. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says approximately 700 pounds of dynamite and 400 blasting caps were stolen over the weekend from a Gregory General Contracting Company site in the southeastern part of the state. The explosives were stolen from a locked trailer.

 

Features

 

GEORGETOWN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts family is looking for a new preschool for their 4-year-old daughter because her current school has barred use of the term “best friend.”  Christine Hartwell says her daughter, Julia, appeared sad recently when she came home from the Pentucket Workshop Preschool in Georgetown.

 

The little girl told her mother she was upset because her teacher told her she couldn’t call one of her classmates her “best friend.”  School officials did not comment. But, in a letter to the Hartwells they said, it had been their experience that the use of the term  “best friend,” even when used in a loving way, can lead some children feeling excluded.  Hartwell called the ban “outrageous” and “silly.” She says children should be allowed to speak from their heart.

 

NEW YORK (AP) — A postal worker who prosecutors say hoarded away more than 17,000 pieces of undelivered mail in New York City allegedly told investigators he was overwhelmed by the amount of mail he had to deliver.  But officials say Aleksey Germash told them he “made sure to deliver the important mail.”

 

Germash was charged Thursday in Brooklyn with delaying or detaining mail. He declined to comment as he left the federal courthouse.  Federal officials say they arrested the 16-year employee after receiving a tip about a car owned by Germash that contained 20 full mail bags.  Authorities say they found 10,000 pieces of mail in his car, 6,000 pieces in his apartment and 1,000 in his work locker.

 

Sports, Scores & Skeds

 

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Odubel Herrera hit a go-ahead triple in the eighth inning to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Herrera, Cesar Hernandez, Carlos Santana and Maikel Franco each had two hits for the Phillies, who have won nine of 11 overall while improving to 7-1 at home. Luis Garcia pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Hector Neris blanked Pittsburgh in the ninth to earn his third save in four tries.

 

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sean Couturier’s long shot from the point got past Matt Murray with 1:17 left and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 night to force a sixth game in the first-round series. The Flyers cut the Penguins’ series lead to 3-2 going into Game 6 on Sunday in Philadelphia.

 

UNDATED (AP) — The Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics all have two-games-to-one leads in the NBA’s Eastern Conference quarterfinals. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 30 points and the Pacers trailed by 17 at halftime before pulling out a 92-90 triumph over the Cleveland Cavaliers. John Wall and Bradley Beal each scored 28 points in Washington’s 122-103 rout of the Raptors, and Khris Middleton had 23 points as Milwaukee ripped the Celtics, 116-92.

 

SCOREBOARD

 

INTERLEAGUE

Final    San Francisco  8          L-A Angels     1

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final    Detroit 3          Kansas City     2, 10 Innings

Final    Toronto           8          N-Y Yankees  5

Final    Baltimore        3          Cleveland        1

Final    Tampa Bay      8          Minnesota       7, 10 Innings

Final    Kansas City     3          Detroit 2

Final    Seattle 6          Texas   2

Final    Houston          10        Chi White Sox            0

Final    Boston 7          Oakland          3

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final    Philadelphia    2          Pittsburgh        1

Final    N-Y Mets        5          Atlanta            3, 12 Innings

Final    Milwaukee      8          Miami  0

Final    St. Louis          4          Cincinnati        2

Final    Chi Cubs         16        Colorado         5

Final    San Diego       4          Arizona           1

Final    Washington     5          L-A Dodgers   2

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final    Indiana            92        Cleveland        90

Final    Washington     122      Toronto           103

Final    Milwaukee      116      Boston 92

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final    Philadelphia    4          Pittsburgh        2

Final    Winnipeg         5          Minnesota       0

Final    Colorado         2          Nashville         1

