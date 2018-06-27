Two teens hurt in Northumberland County crash

UPPER AUGUSTA TWP – State troopers are out with details on a crash in the Sunbury area a week ago that injured several teenagers. Stonington state police say the crash occurred June 11 on Mile Post Road in Upper Augusta Township just after 10:30 p.m.

They say 19-year-old Ryan Metzger of Northumberland was driving east on Mile Post Road when he went off the roadway and hit a culvert. Metzger and an unidentified 17-year-old male passenger were not injured. A 16-year-old female and a 16-year-old male, both unidentified, were injured and taken to Geisinger for treatment.

Troopers say Metzger and the 16-year-olds were not wearing seat belts. The 17-year-old male passenger did wear a seatbelt. The driver did receive a traffic citation.