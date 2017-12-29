Two taken to the hospital after crash on Route 54

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Thursday morning in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. The two vehicle accident happened on Route 54 just before 8 am Thursday morning.

State police say a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Danita Robinson crossed the double yellow line and stuck the vehicle driven by 52-year-old Lisa Pontius. Both Robinson and Pontius were taken to Evangelical Community Hospital, where they were treated and released. Pontius was wearing a seat belt, Robinson was not. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.