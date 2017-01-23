Two taken into custody for suspected meth manufacturing

SHAMOKIN — Two people were taken into custody Saturday morning for the suspected manufacturing of methamphetamines. The News Item reports a male suspect at 314 S. Coal Street in Shamokin was arrested for an active warrant. When police entered the home to take him into custody, evidence of a meth cooking operation was found.

A female suspect was also detained. The two have not yet been identified by police as the investigation is ongoing. The 300 block of South Coal Street was closed for several hours the state police confiscated items from the home. (Ali Stevens)