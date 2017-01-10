Two suspects jailed after bank robbery in Elysburg

ELYSBURG — Ralpho Township police say two suspects were jailed following a bank robbery in Elysburg on Monday afternoon. 26-year-old Richard Snyder of Shamokin was charged with robbery, theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit robbery.

A 26-year-old Mount Carmel man who was questioned in connection to the robbery was also incarcerated in the Columbia County Prison on a detention warrant from Northumberland County Probation. That suspect has not been identified by police.

Snyder is accused of entering the Santander Bank along Route 487 and demanding money from the teller. He fled in a green vehicle, which was stopped on Route 61 in Tharptown. Police say Snyder was found with a large amount of cash inside a backpack. He was arraigned before District Judge John Gembic and bail was set at $300,000. Police continue to investigate. (Ali Stevens)