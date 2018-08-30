Two students, teacher injured in Mount Carmel HS accident

MOUNT CARMEL – A minor accident at Mount Carmel High School sent two students and a teacher to the hospital. Mount Carmel Area Superintendent Bernard Stellar tells us the incident occurred between 10:30 and 11a.m. Thursday morning in a chemistry class during a demonstration. Two students were injured and are being treated at a hospital. The teacher was slightly injured and sought medical treatment on their own.

Parents were immediately contacted and arrived at the school to accompany their children to the hospital. Bernard says he’s still awaiting further medical updates on the students and teacher. During the event, Bernard says the school was on medical lock down for 45 minutes, which is normal protocol for a medical emergency to protect student and staff privacy.