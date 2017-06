NATALIE — One person is critical, and another is in serious condition after a car crash in Mt. Carmel Township. Three people involved were transported to Geisinger Medical Center. Robert Fitzpatrick of Elysburg is listed in critical condition. Sofia Barak is listed in serious condition.

Mount Carmel Township Police say details about the crash are still being investigated. The accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in the area of Colonial Avenue.