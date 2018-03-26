Two spring events for Susquehanna Greenway Partnership

SUNBURY – A kayak trip down the Susquehanna River and a photo contest are how Susquehanna Greenway Partnership is kicking off the spring and summer. The photo contest opens to the public April and runs through June 30.

New Executive Director Tali MacArthur, “There’s four categories. Treasured landscapes, treasured towns, Susquehanna Adventures, and we do have a category for anyone under the age of 18.”

MacArthur says the contest is a way to help connect people to the Susquehanna River. She says all categories have cash prizes and all winners will be published in the organization’s newsletter, and will be presented, framed, and travel in a travelling gallery for a year throughout the state.

The boat trip starts August 4 from Selinsgrove on Island of Que, downstream 12-miles, “We’re going to be working with the Susquehanna River Trail Association, we’ll have lunch on one of their designated camp islands, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

You can hear more about the Greenway Partnership at WKOK.com. They were guests on a recent WKOK Sunrise segment.