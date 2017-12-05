Two Shikellamy School board members resign, new members sworn in, Wiest re-appointed president 

SUNBURY – New era is beginning for the Shikellamy School Board. Two current board members resigned, while new board members were sworn in during Monday’s meeting. Wendy Wiest was also re-appointed as Board President and approved unanimously with one abstention.

She said, “With new faces come new ideas, and I’m really looking forward to working with the new board members and rolling up our sleeves in trying to do the best we can for our students, while adhering to the best budget we can keep for our tax payers.”

Tom Michaels and James Garman resigned from the board. The newly sworn in members include Jenna Eister-Whitaker, Michael Erb and Gretchen Walter.

With a lot of new faces, Wiest says there will be a lot of reshuffling with various committees on the board, “We have the different committees such as finance, education, personnel. We typically do committees as a whole, but we do have separate committees that meet from time to time, and so we want to make sure we’re aligning those committee heads with folks that are interested in that area.”

Scott Karpinski was also appointed and approved as Board Vice President. (Matt Catrillo)