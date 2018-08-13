Two seriously hurt in I-80 crash in White Deer Township

WHITE DEER TWP – Two people are hospitalized after a crash on I-80 in White Deer Township, Union County Sunday. Milton state police say the crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on I-80 east around mile marker 207.

Injured was 56-year-old Peter Galia of Allegheny County and Dawn Galia of Westmoreland County. Both were taken to Geisinger where a nursing supervisor says both are listed in fair condition.

One other vehicle was involved, but no one else was hurt. No other details from the crash have been released by state troopers. Traffic was backed up for miles in the eastbound lanes of I-80 Sunday afternoon.