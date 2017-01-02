Two running challenges to support autism services

SUNBURY – A fun, wintertime, fundraising, series of races is coming up. The annual C.J.’s Resolution Challenge is January 7th. This year it races will benefit ADERS, a non-profit organization based in Montandon, which focuses on autism. ADERS stands of Autism Diagnostic Evaluations Resources Services Inc.

Janelle Weaver is event organizer and came up with the idea four years ago to help fund autism organizations that have helped her autistic son C.J., “It will be held Saturday January 7. Race Day registration begins at 7:30. The race begins at 9 and it’s a three hour event. You can choose do to either RC Revolutions…that is a race where your goal is to complete as many laps as you can in the three hour time limit, or as many as you want.”

Weaver says the other challenge is called Last Man Standing, “That one is different because the laps are timed. So, the first lap people will get 20 minutes to complete. They can’t go early if they get done early. The next lap they will get 19 minutes to complete. So that means as you are adding the mileage, you have to go faster and faster, so people are running a sub-seven minute mile after they have already run 18 miles.”

There will also be a Kids Revolutions event for children 12 and younger to participate in. Participants receive a t-shirt and medal. You can find out more information and register at www.resolutionchallenge.org. To hear more about this event and local efforts to assist those with autism, listen to Janelle Weaver from WKOK Sunrise online at www.wkok.com.