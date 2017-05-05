Two roads closed for construction

NORTHUMBERLAND– Two detours will be in place as two roads in our area will be closed in the coming weeks. Penn DOT announced the closures this week.

Near Northumberland, Ridge Road in Point Township where it connects to Route 147 will be closed starting Monday morning. The closure will be in effect for about two weeks. This road work is part of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway Project. Ridge Road is being relocated as part of that project.

Near Turbotville, Penn DOT also announced that bridge work will begin on May 15 on Hockley Hill Road in Lewis Township, Northumberland County. A detour will be in effect for about six weeks. That bridge is located between Comly Road and Warrior Run Boulevard. (Chad Hershberger)