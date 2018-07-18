Two people remain hospitalized after Route 225 crash

JACKSON TWP – Two people remain in the hospital after a crash in Jackson Township, Northumberland County Monday night. Stonington state police say the crash occurred just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Route 225 and Schwaben Creek Road.

Troopers say Kristan Cooley of Herndon pulled out from Schawben Creek Road onto Route 225, pulling into the path of the soundbound car of Makayla Bordner of Elizabethville, Dauphin County.

A Geisinger spokeswoman tells us both Cooley and Bordner are listed in fair condition. The investigation is ongoing.