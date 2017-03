RIVERSIDE — Two people were hurt in an accident this morning near Riverside. Emergency dispatchers tell us the head-on crash took place around 7:50 a.m. on Snydertown Road in Rush Township.

A car and SUV collided and one of the vehicles caught on fire. Two people were taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries. Southside Fire Company assisted polcie on the scene of the accident. Snydertown Road was closed for about an hour while the crash was cleared. (Ali Stevens)