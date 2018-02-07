Two people hurt after crash on Routes 11/15

HUMMELS WHARF – Details are out on an early morning crash that injured two people a week ago on Routes 11 & 15. State police say the incident occurred Wednesday, January 31, just after 6:30 a.m. They say 26-year-old Cody Nace of Selinsgrove was traveling south on Routes 11/15 when he fell asleep at the wheel and crossed into the northbound lanes.

Nace’s vehicle then collided head-on with a small bus driven by 69-year-old David Lauver of Selinsgrove. Crews had to free both drivers from their vehicles, both drivers were taken to Geisinger, but today,no treatment information is available from the medical center.