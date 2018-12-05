Two people hit by a car in Selinsgrove last night, charges filed

SELINSGROVE – A Selinsgrove couple was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night along North Market Streets in the borough. Police say 65-year-old John, and 63-year-old Patricia Wendt, were hit by a car as they crossed the street.

John was treated at the scene but Patricia was taken to Geisinger. Police say the 7:18pm incident led to the driver—20-year-old Melody High of Richfield—being charged with failing to drive at a safe speed and failing to yield to pedestrians.

Volunteers from Dauntless Hook and Ladder company fire and rescue crews, their fire police and ambulance all responded. State troopers assisted Selinsgrove police at the scene.