UPDATE: CO2 may have claimed two lives

It may have been a tragic accident that claimed two lives

SELINSGROVE – It may have been a tragic accident that claimed two lives in Snyder County Tuesday. The Snyder County Coroner tells WKOK, two people died in a home at 946 Fisher Road in Monroe Township, there were no guns or weapons involved, and it could have been a carbon monoxide poisoning. William Pheasant said official tests on that CO2 possibility will be out in the weeks ahead.

State police tell us the deaths occurred sometime Monday or Tuesday, but they don’t specifiy how or exactly when. They do say a 41-year-old male and a 15-year-old female died in the home. There are reports, the death involves 41-year-old Donovan Gillison and his daughter. Neither the coroner nor state police will disclose the name of the teen girl.

The investigation began Tuesday afternoon about 2:30pm, Fisher Road was closed at the scene. State police and the D-A Mike Piecuch say the public is not in any danger after the two deaths in Snyder County. The Selinsgrove Area School District reacted today, in part, by making counselors available to students.